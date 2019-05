Dale L. Wiesemeyer, 87, of Highland, formerly of Pocahontas, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, Ill.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, and from 8 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ray Snider, pastor of United Methodist Church in Pocahontas, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.