Dale Stegall

Dale Stegall, 84, of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Family graveside services will be Saturday, September 21, at Wanda Cemetery.