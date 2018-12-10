Dale Wayne Doolen
Dale Wayne Doolen, 57, died at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018, at his home in Bethalto.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate.
