Dana Grindstaff

Cottage Hills - Dana L. Grindstaff, 56, passed away 1:01 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Wood River on May 7, 1963, he was the son of Delamr L. and Betty (Ralston) Grindstaff.

Surviving are sons, Cody, Jeremy, Thomas and Adam Grindstaff; step-daughter, Alisha DeJean; brother, Delmar 'Skip' Grindstaff; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, Friday, August 2 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.