Dana Yungck
Dana Yungck, 62, of Glen Carbon, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
There will be no services; a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
Dana Yungck
Dana Yungck, 62, of Glen Carbon, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
There will be no services; a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020