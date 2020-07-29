Danial D. Churovich Sr.

Danial D. Churovich Sr., 88, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 23, 1931, in Granite City to Roscoe and Johanna (nee Makler) Churovich. He married Carol Ray August 22, 1959 in Granite City. Dan worked for Tri City Grocery, General Steel and Castings for 10 years, State of Illinois for 6 years and Madison and Bond Counties for 25 years as the Employment Training Director. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 835 and East St. Louis Ainad Shriner’s Temple. He served on the Madison County Board for 5 years and as a Democratic Precinct Committeemen for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Churovich of Granite City; daughter, Dana Churovich of Granite City; son, Danial “Donny” Churovich Jr. of Granite City; grandchildren, Danial Andres Churovich and Desiree’ Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Valeriya and Emelia; four sisters-in-law, Fay Churovich of Collinsville, Ruth Churovich of St. Louis, Christine Churovich of Ferguson and Glenda Neff of Leasburg, Mo., that he helped raise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Alex, Melvin and George Churovich and two sisters-in-law that he helped raise, Sue Batson and Cathy Manues.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions of gatherings of 50 or less, a private visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Granite City. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. Online guestbook is available at www.wojstrom.com.