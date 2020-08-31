Daniel “Dan” Rushing

Daniel “Dan” Rushing, 63, of Glen Carbon, born September 23, 1956, in Granite City, died Thursday, August 14, 2020, at Integrity Health Care of Alton.

Dan was a 1974 graduate of Granite City High School. He loved following Cardinal Baseball, watching old movies, and playing fantasy baseball with his brother and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Rushing, and is survived by his mother, Dorothy Rushing Strain of Dorset, Vt.; and brothers Tom (Sandie) Rushing of Orlando, Fla., David (MaryJane) Rushing) of Manchester, Mo., Gary (Colleen) Rushing of Pahrump, Nev., and John (Ellen Stimson) Rushing of Dorset, Vt., and many nephews, nieces and friends. Dan was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon.

A private Memorial Service was held for Dan in Dorset, Vt.