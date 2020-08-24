Daniel Douglas “Danny” Gallagher

Daniel Douglas “Danny” Gallagher, 70, of Wood River, passed away at 10:56 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital, with his family by his side.

Private family services will be held. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the services. In accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required. Private family inurnment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery will be at a later date.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.