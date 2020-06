Daniel Ephriam Manns

Daniel Ephriam Manns, 81, of Fosterburg, passed away at 7:47 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Brian Hart will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.