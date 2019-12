Daniel Lynn Edgar, 76, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home in St. Charles, Mo.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Tom Rayborn will officiate.