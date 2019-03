Daniel M. Carter

Daniel M. Carter, 74, of Bethalto, passed away at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.