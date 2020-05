Daniel P. Presley Sr. “Poppy”

Daniel P. Presley Sr. “Poppy,” 59, of Hardin, passed away at the University of Chicago on May 13, 2020.

A carcade visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. Private graveside will take place on Monday, May 25, at St. Norbert’s Cemetery.