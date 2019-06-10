Daniel Ray Connoyer

At 10:52 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, Daniel Ray Connoyer, age 68, of Moro, entered the gates of heaven to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. John’s UCC in Midway. Visitation will continue from 10:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. John’s UCC in Midway, with Pastor Lori Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s UCC Cemetery in Midway.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.