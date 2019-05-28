Daniel Ruffin Young

Daniel Ruffin Young, age 56, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Grain Valley, Mo., with family by his side. He was born September 16, 1962 in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Mack Jr. and Shelia (Aldrich) Young.

He served in the United States Army from 1983 until his honorable discharge in 1995. He reached the rank of E-5 Sergeant, spending nine years as a heavy-wheeled vehicle mechanic and operator and three years as a bridge crew member. On two occasions, he was awarded both the Army Achievement medal, the Army Good Conduct medal, and The Overseas Service Ribbon. He was also awarded the National Defense Service medal. During Operation Desert Storm, he was stationed in Germany and assigned to train troops as they prepared for front line duties. It was with great pride that he served our great country for twelve years, five months and one day.

At the time of his passing, he was employed with the Firestone Tire Corporation in Kansas City, Mo., where he was once referred as the “world’s best truck driver.”

He married his best friend and the love of his life, Donna (Wallace) Young, on July 18, 2015, at the Historic Chapel in Wood River. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Joni Frey.

Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed skating at Ziggy’s Roller Rink, stock car racing, sports, music, stand-up comedy and playing bingo with his wife, his mother and his sisters. He loved spending as much time with his family as possible and enjoying his grandchildren. Family was his most prized possession. He was known for his extreme generosity, loving and caring nature and his infinite sense of humor. He spent his life finding ways to bring joy into the lives of those who loved him as well as those he knew for a minute. He often said that he didn’t have a choice to grow old physically, but he did have a choice to stay young forever in his heart.

Also surviving are his parents, Mack and Shelia of Wood River; two sons, Joshua James Young (Chrissie) of Columbia, S.C., and Zakary Robert Young of Seattle, Wash.; one brother, Michael Young (Denise) of Wood River; two sisters, Debbie Campbell (Jeff) of Huber Heights, Ohio, and Diane Cox (Chlorus) of Wood River; three stepdaughters, Angela Simpson of Grain Valley, Mo., Amanda Bragg (Anthony) of Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and Danielle Wallace (Kevin Fain) of Grain Valley, Mo.; grandchildren, Tyler Vanvliet, Logan Vanvliet, Justin Earley, (fiancée, Kaitlyn), Savannah Earley, Lorrie Earley, Keith Earley, Graycn Earley, Hannah Earley, Alaina Bragg, Alyssa Bragg, Riley Fain, Logan Fain, and Avery Fain; nieces and nephews, Crystal (Craig) Wilson, Michael (Tabitha) Young, Alexis Young, Alex Young, Alyssa Campbell (fiancé, Griffin Horne), Mara Campbell, Brandon Cox (fiancée, Natalie Oliver), and Mackenzie Cox; great-niece and great-nephews, Westin Wilson, Haylee Young, Hunter Young, Donavin Young, Mason Cox and Jace Cox.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ivy Heights Church of God, 1901 Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Wood River, with Rev. Randy Butler officiating. Full military honors will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m., performed by the Alton VFW Post 1308 and accompanied by the Patriot Guard Riders. A private family burial will take place following.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials or donations be made to Donna Young for his final expenses. Condolences can be sent to 359 Penning Ave., Wood River, IL 62095.

Cremation services provided by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home in Grain Valley, Mo.