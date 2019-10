Danny Allan Doty Jr.

Danny Allan Doty Jr., 39, of Granite City, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.