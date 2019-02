Danny Carl Turner

Danny Carl Turner, 67, of Alton, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.