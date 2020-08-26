Danny Kent Trobaugh, 73, of Orlando, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Danny was born on October 15, 1946 a son to Donald and Ruth (Tinnin) Trobaugh in Hillsboro, IL. He served in the US Army from 1966-1968, and in Vietnam from 1967-1968 and was awarded a Purple Heart. Danny worked at Chemetco, Granite City Steel & Quad City Roofing In Illinois, before moving to Florida in 1996, he worked at, and retired from Walt Disney World October 30, 2012. He is survived by his loving spouse Sandra, two sons, Michael Trobaugh, and Ryan Trobaugh; two grandsons, Thomas Burger, and Aaron Trobaugh; sister, Debbie Janco; and brother, Kerry Trobaugh. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Trobaugh, mother, Ruth “Gerri” Hanna, step-father Harry Hanna & brother Kevin Trobaugh....

Memorial Service being held Tuesday September 1st, 10 to 2.