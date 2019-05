Danny Lee Miskell

Danny Lee Miskell, 64, of Bunker Hill, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Faith Family Church in Wood River, with Pastor Raymond “Buddy” Manley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.