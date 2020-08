Danny M. Bone

Danny M. Bone, 73, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of Danny’s life, a private visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Duff officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.