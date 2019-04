Darlene Marie Kombrink

Darlene Marie Kombrink, 81, of Edwardsville, passed away at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services at noon Friday, April 19, with Rev. Richard Unger officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.