Darrel L. Amon, 77, of Alton, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
No services have been scheduled, and cremation rights have been accorded.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Darrel L. Amon, 77, of Alton, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
No services have been scheduled, and cremation rights have been accorded.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018