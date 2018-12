Darrell A. Dankenbring

Darrell A. Dankenbring, 69, of Edwardsville, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Saint Louis University Medical Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20, at the funeral home with the Rev. Douglas J. Seagle officiating. Burial will be at the Friedens Cemetery in Troy, Ill.