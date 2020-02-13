Darrell Gan

Darrell D. Gan, 56, of Alton, died February 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Tim Gill will officiate.
Darrell D. Gan, 56, of Alton, died February 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Tim Gill will officiate.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018