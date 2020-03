Darrell Luebbert

Darrell Luebbert, 88, of Alton, passed away at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.