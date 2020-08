Darren Bradley Moore, 53, died at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Visitation for Darren will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Knowing that Darren would cringe at the idea of a funeral service, family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.