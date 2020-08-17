Darrin M. Rust
Darrin M. Rust, 54, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.
Darrin M. Rust
Darrin M. Rust, 54, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020