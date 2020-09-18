Dathel “Dee” Marie Stoltz

Dathel “Dee” Marie Stoltz (nee Domagalski, Hogland), 82, of Affton, Mo., passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in her home with family by her side.

Dathel was born to the late Floyd W. Hogland and Maudie Hogland (nee Gilbert) on February 28, 1938, in Catron, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Stoltz; son, Mark A. Domagalski; sister, Imogene Staton; and brother, Joseph Hogland. Dathel is survived by her daughters, Marcia (George) Spala and Janis (Kenny) Keys; sons, James (Janeen) Domagalski, Theodore (Sue) Domagalski Jr. ofthe St. Louis area and Timothy (Christine) Domagalski of Granite City; grandchildren, Christie (Kris) Fletcher, Theodore Domagalski III, Alexandria (Rob Humbert) Domagalski, Brittany (Casey) Burrows, Sydney Domagalski, DeAnna Domagalski, and Zoe Domagalski; and great-grandchildren Makayla, Harper, Robby, and Sebastian. Dathel was Aunt Dee to numerous nieces and nephews.

Dathel moved to the St. Louis area as a teenager. She worked many jobs, but she loved to tell stories about working as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and as a traffic manager at KXOK. She was a much beloved mother to six children from her first marriage. When she retired, she moved to Granite City with her second husband. Dathel dedicated her time to family, especially her grandchildren. She loved hosting parties and having family and friends in her home.

Dathel shared with those who knew her the love of reading, animals, and traveling. She was an avid reader, especially mysteries. Her most recent favorite series was by Kitty Sutton involving Wheezer, a Jack Russell Terrier. She was a fan of murder mysteries, game shows, word searches, the Hallmark Channel, and British dramas on PBS. She preferred her coffee black and never turned down a good candy bar, especially Butterfingers.

Dathel was very family-oriented, helping with school events for both her children and grandchildren, attending church picnics and events, and hosting family holiday gatherings. Family and friends were very important to her, and she always welcomed newcomers with open arms. She never met a stranger and provided a welcoming home to anyone in need. She inspired her family to be strong and independent, to be your own person, and to be non-judgmental.

We celebrate Dathel’s passion for life and cherish all the joyous memories we have of her as Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt, and friend.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Kutis South County. The service will be at 10 a.m. September 23, 2020, at Kutis South County. The burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. See www.Kutisfuneralhomes.com.

The family requests donations are made, in lieu of flowers, in support of the Heart Association, St. Jude’s Hospital, or Stray Rescue.