Dauphlin “Dee Dee” Wakeford

Dauphlin “Dee Dee” Wakeford, 70, of Granite City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020.

In celebration of Dee Dee’s life, a family memorial gathering is being planned for a later date.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.