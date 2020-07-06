David “Butch” Randall Crawford

David “Butch” Randall Crawford, 82, of Alton, passed away at 11:51 a.m. on July 4, 2020, having lived a full and complete life.

Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Private funeral services will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Private burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.