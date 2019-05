David A. Harrison, 61, of Edwardsville, formerly of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City.