David A. Keeley
David A. Keeley, 33, of Brentwood, Mo., passed away at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his residence.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home.
