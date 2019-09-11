David Allen “Boz” Bosworth

David Allen “Boz” Bosworth, 73, of Granite City, formerly of O’Fallon, Mo., passed away at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 16, with Rev. Desi Allen officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.