David Andrew Sebold

David Andrew Sebold, 54, of Godfrey, died at 12:07 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He fought a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held promptly at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Mac's Time Out in Alton, with a celebration of life to follow.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.