David E. Giese

David E. Giese, 82, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. until funeral services at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Interment will be Tuesday, June 18, in Lyman Township Cemetery in Roberts, Ill.