David E. Huck

David E. Huck of Rolesville, N.C., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, at University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh, N.C.

A celebration of his life will be Friday, February 22, at the North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Road in Raleigh, N.C. A private graveside memorial service will follow at the Raleigh Memorial Park.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.