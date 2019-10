David H. McCoy

David H. McCoy, 78, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. until memorial services at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.