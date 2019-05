David L. Yarborough

David L. Yarborough, 74, of Roxana, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.