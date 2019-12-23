David Lacy Bazzell, 71, of Medora, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be private.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
