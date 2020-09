David Lynn Delawder

David Lynn Delawder, 73, of Godfrey, passed away September 8, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.

Because of COVID there will be no visitation. David will be laid to rest in a graveside ceremony in Abingdon, Ill., next to his parents. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date for friends and family to gather together, share stories, and remember the wonderful man we were privileged to know.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.