David M. Gregory
David M. Gregory, 41, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Alton.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, September 2, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
David M. Gregory
David M. Gregory, 41, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Alton.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, September 2, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018