David Martin Fairbanks

David Martin Fairbanks, 69, of Brighton, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas, and the St. Louis area passed away at 1:26 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be noon until memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Charles West officiating.