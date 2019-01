David Nelson

David Nelson, 85, of Wood River, passed away at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Saturday, January 5, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Charles West will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.