David Paul “Dutchy” Foster

David Paul “Dutchy” Foster, 59, of Granite City, passed away at 1:24 a.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at his home. He was born April 11, 1959, in Granite City.

He was employed as a supervisor with Plateplus, formerly known as Cargill, in Granite City with 23 years of dedicated service in the steel industry. He enjoyed his days fishing, woodworking, flying drones, gardening and traveling, and loved the ocean.

He married Linda Louise (Widel) Foster on July 15, 1995, in Granite City, and she survives. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his father and stepmother, Melvin L. and Donna Coakley of Granite City; daughter Jessi, and son-in-law, Jeremy Holtgrave, of Granite City; daughter Alicia Burkett of St. Louis; son, Dustin Foster of Portland, Ore.; daughter Taylor Foster and significant other, Mike Thomas, of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Zachery, Allison, Destiny, and Christian; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Sherry Coakley of Granite City, Robbie Coakley of Granite City, and Donna and Larry Dunn of Pontoon Beach; other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Sue (Farley) Coakley; brother, Robert Coakley; and a nephew, Cody Hyde.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.