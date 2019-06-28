David Pikey, 50, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Wednesday, July 3, at Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery.
