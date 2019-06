David R. “Dick” Ham, 80, died at 10:43 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, with full military honors by VFW Post 1308. Pastor Ryan Hardin will officiate. Burial will be private at Shipman Cemetery.