David R. Robertson, 69, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey. In Omaha, a memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Rejoice! Lutheran Church.