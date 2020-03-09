David Robert Ropac

David Robert Ropac, 58, of Pontoon Beach, died unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020, in Pontoon Beach.

He was born February 1, 1962, in Belleville, to Pauline Ida (Porter) Sumowski of Pontoon Beach and the late Carl Joseph Ropac Jr.

David was employed at American Steel and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved working on bicycles and lawnmowers.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Carl Ropac III of Pontoon Beach; and his beloved cat, Peaches. Services are private.

