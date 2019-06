David S. Tindall

David S. Tindall, 76, of Fritch, Texas, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 3, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, 3939 Lake Drive in Granite City. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. John Cemetery in Granite City.

There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, at The Faith Baptist Church in Fritch, Texas.