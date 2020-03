David Schleeper Sr.

David Schleeper Sr., 75, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Anderson Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin. Father Don Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Hardin.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.