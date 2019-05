David Scott Ufert

David Scott Ufert, 44, of Wood River, died unexpectedly at 12:04 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17. Father Mike Lydon will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.